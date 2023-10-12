General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Purchased by Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC

Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 4,262 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. EA Series Trust acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $1,355,000. Finally, Cohen Lawrence B grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Cohen Lawrence B now owns 9,825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $237.64. 212,318 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,675. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $202.35 and a 1-year high of $256.86. The firm has a market cap of $64.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $223.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.24.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.45 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. UBS Group started coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $271.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.13.

Read Our Latest Report on GD

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total value of $1,467,895.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 6,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.83, for a total transaction of $1,467,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,590,829.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.