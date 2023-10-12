General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by Ingalls & Snyder LLC

Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,981,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,614,735,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 245.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $62.72 on Thursday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.33 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.44. The firm has a market cap of $36.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 20th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. General Mills’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 6th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 57.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Mills from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. BNP Paribas cut General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Mills from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, HSBC started coverage on General Mills in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

