Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Equities researchers at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

GPC has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stephens decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $191.00 to $172.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genuine Parts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.63.

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $146.77 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $139.66 and a 52-week high of $187.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $158.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.43% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,153,442,000 after buying an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after purchasing an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,514 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,903,000 after purchasing an additional 55,046 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

