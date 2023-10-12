Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 20th will be given a dividend of 0.0825 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 19th.

Gladstone Capital has a payout ratio of 84.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Gladstone Capital to earn $1.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.99 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.6%.

Gladstone Capital stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $368.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.12 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Gladstone Capital has a 52-week low of $8.26 and a 52-week high of $11.28.

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 million. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 11.20%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Capital will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Gladstone Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GLAD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

