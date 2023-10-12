Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC) Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Global Industrial in a report released on Wednesday, October 11th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel forecasts that the company will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Global Industrial’s current full-year earnings is $1.80 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Industrial’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.98 EPS.

Shares of GIC stock opened at $34.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.71. Global Industrial has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $34.72.

Global Industrial ( NYSE:GIC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.00 million. Global Industrial had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 5.93%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global Industrial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 114,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. 31.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. Global Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Global Industrial Company operates as a value-added industrial distributor of industrial and maintenance, repair, and operation (MRO) products in North America. The company offers industrial and MRO products under Global, GlobalIndustrial.com, Nexel, Paramount, and Interion trademarks. It offers products, including storage and shelving, safety and security, carts and trucks, HVAC and fans, furniture and decor, material handling, janitorial and facility maintenance, workbenches and shop desks, tools and instruments, plumbing and pumps, office and school supplies, packaging and shipping, lighting and electrical, food service and retail, medical and laboratory, motors and power transmission, building supplies, machining, fasteners and hardware, vehicle maintenance, and raw materials.

