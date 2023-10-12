Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Hits New 1-Year Low at $8.06

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.06 and last traded at $8.12, with a volume of 95533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.31.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Global Net Lease in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Global Net Lease from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GNL

Global Net Lease Trading Down 2.2 %

Global Net Lease Increases Dividend

The company has a market capitalization of $849.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.354 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.42%. This is a boost from Global Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Global Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -363.63%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Global Net Lease by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Global Net Lease by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Net Lease during the second quarter valued at $56,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Global Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global Net Lease by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.56% of the company’s stock.

About Global Net Lease

(Get Free Report)

Global Net Lease, Inc (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.