Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on GFI. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gold Fields presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.75.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Gold Fields

Gold Fields Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

GFI opened at $13.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.99. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFI. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 12.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,617,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,818,000 after purchasing an additional 183,883 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 102.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 41,522 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 818.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 92,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 82,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

About Gold Fields

(Get Free Report)

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.