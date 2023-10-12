Golden Heaven Group (NASDAQ:GDHG) Shares Up 3.8%

Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GDHG – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.39 and last traded at $10.26. Approximately 28,089 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 110,509 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.88.
Golden Heaven Group Stock Up 1.7 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57.
About Golden Heaven Group
Golden Heaven Group Holdings Ltd., an offshore holding company, engages in the development, construction, management, and operation of urban amusement parks, water parks, amusement projects, and amusement facilities in China. It operates six amusement parks, water parks, and complementary recreational facilities.
