Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 185,298 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 619,461 shares.The stock last traded at $18.54 and had previously closed at $18.54.

Graniteshares Gold Trust Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $21,735,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 5,895.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,045,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,950 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 297.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 832,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,249,000 after acquiring an additional 623,428 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 597.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 531,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,755,000 after buying an additional 455,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,541,000.

About Graniteshares Gold Trust

The GraniteShares Gold Trust (BAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less trust expenses and liabilities, using physically held gold stored and secured in vaults in London. BAR was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by GraniteShares.

