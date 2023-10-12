Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Shares Gap Down to $7.62

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.62, but opened at $7.44. Gray Television shares last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 104 shares traded.

Gray Television Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.40 and a 200-day moving average of $8.56. The stock has a market cap of $708.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $813.00 million for the quarter. Gray Television had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 7.43%.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.73%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

