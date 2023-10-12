Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $12.74

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.74 and last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 51096 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDOT shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Dot in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a "hold" rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Green Dot from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Green Dot from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $22.60.

The stock has a market cap of $648.04 million, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $361.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.39 million. Research analysts expect that Green Dot Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Dot by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Green Dot in the second quarter worth $114,000. Point72 Middle East FZE lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 3,257.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE now owns 6,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,993 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 42.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. 92.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

