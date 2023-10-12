Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Shares Sold by Pembroke Management LTD

Pembroke Management LTD lessened its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the quarter. Pembroke Management LTD owned about 0.17% of Grocery Outlet worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Grocery Outlet by 58.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,714,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Grocery Outlet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 86,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet by 3.1% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Stock Performance

Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $26.61. 140,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 977,691. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $25.71 and a one year high of $36.54. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.89 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 1.87%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Friday, September 15th. TheStreet upgraded Grocery Outlet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Grocery Outlet

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of Grocery Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $66,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,284. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Grocery Outlet news, insider Pamela B. Burke sold 5,797 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $202,895.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $66,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 267,748 shares of company stock worth $9,189,292. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in ownership and operation of a network of independently operated stores in the United States. The company's stores offer products in various categories, such as dairy and deli, produce, floral, and fresh meat and seafood products, as well as grocery, general merchandise, health and beauty care, frozen foods, and beer and wine.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.