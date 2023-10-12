Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $32.30

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $32.30, but opened at $33.50. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $33.50, with a volume of 867 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grupo Simec in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Grupo Simec Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.91.

Grupo Simec (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $572.51 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Simec

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Grupo Simec stock. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold-finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

