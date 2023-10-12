G&S Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

G&S Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for about 1.6% of G&S Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of CVX opened at $161.10 on Thursday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $149.74 and a twelve month high of $189.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.10.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

