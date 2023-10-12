G&S Capital LLC Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

G&S Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.6% of G&S Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. G&S Capital LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,260,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% in the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 2.3% in the first quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,363 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $166.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.89.

Chevron Stock Performance

Chevron stock opened at $161.10 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $300.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.14. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $149.74 and a 12 month high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $163.71 and its 200-day moving average is $161.10.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.82 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $987,444. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Articles

