Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Stock Position Decreased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lessened its holdings in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,212 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 9,405 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 98.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,628,480 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $779,876,000 after buying an additional 12,228,234 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 21,837,221 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $690,930,000 after purchasing an additional 796,683 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Halliburton by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,691,333 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $590,048,000 after purchasing an additional 271,718 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Halliburton by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,217,776 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,520,000 after purchasing an additional 6,815,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Halliburton by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,936,342 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $627,088,000 after purchasing an additional 8,791,319 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Halliburton Stock Up 1.2 %

HAL stock opened at $41.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.13. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $27.84 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.46.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

Halliburton ( NYSE:HAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Read Our Latest Report on Halliburton

Insider Activity at Halliburton

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $3,974,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $383,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,187,925.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 99,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $3,974,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,792,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 167,227 shares of company stock worth $6,807,455. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Profile

(Free Report)

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.