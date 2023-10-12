Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hammerhead Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 23,440 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 45,308 shares.The stock last traded at $12.57 and had previously closed at $12.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HHRS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Hammerhead Energy from C$21.00 to C$21.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Hammerhead Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Hammerhead Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Hammerhead Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on HHRS

Hammerhead Energy Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03.

Hammerhead Energy (NASDAQ:HHRS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.37 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hammerhead Energy

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the 1st quarter worth $95,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hammerhead Energy in the first quarter valued at about $147,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Hammerhead Energy during the second quarter worth about $160,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new position in Hammerhead Energy during the second quarter worth about $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Hammerhead Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hammerhead Energy Inc operates as an oil and gas company that develops multi-zone liquids-rich oil and gas properties in the Alberta Montney. The company was formerly known as Canadian International Oil Corp. and changed its name to Hammerhead Resources Inc in July 2017. Hammerhead Energy Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hammerhead Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammerhead Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.