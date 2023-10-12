Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Up 250.0% in September

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on HPGLY shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS HPGLY remained flat at $93.75 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36 shares, compared to its average volume of 654. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $84.30 and a one year high of $197.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $99.44 and its 200-day moving average is $116.70.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services.

