Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Price Target Cut to $3.40

Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $3.80 to $3.40 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the mining company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 24.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Harmony Gold Mining

Shares of HMY stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.48. 2,568,524 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,819,307. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. Harmony Gold Mining has a fifty-two week low of $2.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 7,453.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 193,800 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. 28.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Harmony Gold Mining

(Get Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.