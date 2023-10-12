Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Trading 4% Higher

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.24 and last traded at $4.20. 1,058,314 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 3,786,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.04.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Harmony Gold Mining in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Harmony Gold Mining from $5.40 to $3.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Harmony Gold Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.80.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 6.9 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. This is an increase from Harmony Gold Mining’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,303,063 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after buying an additional 94,365 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,627,033 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $240,371,000 after purchasing an additional 168,513 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 319.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 849,122 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after purchasing an additional 646,476 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,352,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.33% of the company’s stock.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company also explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

