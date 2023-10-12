HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Hits New 52-Week Low on Insider Selling

HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $21.44 and last traded at $21.62, with a volume of 214787 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

Specifically, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $309,491.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 6,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $136,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sigal Zarmi sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $121,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,576 shares of the company's stock, valued at $947,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 342,734 shares of company stock valued at $8,732,161 in the last three months. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on HashiCorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.60.

HashiCorp Trading Down 2.7 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average of $27.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.21.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.04. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The company had revenue of $143.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HashiCorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 75,673.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 20,170,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,073,000 after buying an additional 20,144,254 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,204,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,175,000 after buying an additional 3,635,247 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 215.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,426,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,891,000 after buying an additional 3,021,230 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,435,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,642,000 after buying an additional 2,368,102 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HashiCorp by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,187,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,597,000 after buying an additional 1,400,042 shares during the period. 45.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HashiCorp Company Profile

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

Featured Stories

