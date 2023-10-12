HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP) Rating Reiterated by William Blair

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at William Blair in a research note issued on Thursday, RTT News reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on HCP. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of HashiCorp in a report on Monday, September 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of HashiCorp from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of HashiCorp from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Shares of HCP stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.88. 478,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,776,347. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.29 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91. HashiCorp has a 52-week low of $21.44 and a 52-week high of $37.31.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. HashiCorp had a negative return on equity of 19.94% and a negative net margin of 44.42%. The company had revenue of $143.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.37 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HashiCorp will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other HashiCorp news, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total transaction of $1,049,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,862,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,409,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CMO Marc Holmes sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.24, for a total value of $309,491.84. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,953.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.61, for a total value of $1,049,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,862,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,409,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 342,734 shares of company stock worth $8,732,161 over the last three months. 26.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HCP. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in HashiCorp by 149.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of HashiCorp by 0.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in HashiCorp by 167.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in HashiCorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of HashiCorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 31,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 45.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HashiCorp, Inc provides multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers Terraform, an infrastructure provisioning product that applies an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; and Vault, a secrets management and data protection product, which enables security teams to apply policies based on application and user identity to govern access to credentials and secure sensitive data.

