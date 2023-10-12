Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Hawthorn Bancshares from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Hawthorn Bancshares Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HWBK stock opened at $16.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.56. The company has a market cap of $114.38 million, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.42. Hawthorn Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $15.91 and a fifty-two week high of $25.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 million for the quarter.

Hawthorn Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.91%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hawthorn Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 247,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 217,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,754,000 after purchasing an additional 13,718 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 176,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 71,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hawthorn Bancshares by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

About Hawthorn Bancshares

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Hawthorn Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services. It accepts checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other time deposit accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also offers commercial and industrial, single payment personal, installment, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as equipment, operating, and small business administration loans; and debit and credit cards.

