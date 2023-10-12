Head to Head Review: Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) vs. Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF)

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Free Report) and Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and Wacker Chemie’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chr. Hansen Holding A/S N/A N/A N/A Wacker Chemie N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.4% of Wacker Chemie shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Wacker Chemie pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S pays out 32.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Wacker Chemie pays out 9.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and Wacker Chemie, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chr. Hansen Holding A/S 0 6 1 0 2.14 Wacker Chemie 0 1 4 0 2.80

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S currently has a consensus price target of $535.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3,275.39%. Wacker Chemie has a consensus price target of $169.00, suggesting a potential upside of 25.53%. Given Chr. Hansen Holding A/S’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is more favorable than Wacker Chemie.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Chr. Hansen Holding A/S and Wacker Chemie’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chr. Hansen Holding A/S N/A N/A N/A $0.51 31.39 Wacker Chemie N/A N/A N/A $4.02 33.47

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Wacker Chemie, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Wacker Chemie beats Chr. Hansen Holding A/S on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S



Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments. The Food Cultures & Enzymes segment produces and sells various cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of various consumer products in the food industry, primarily in the dairy industry. The Health & Nutrition segment produces and sells products for the dietary supplement, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, infant formula, animal feed, and plant protection industries. It has a strategic collaboration with UPL Ltd. to develop and commercialize microbial-based bio solutions for sustainable agriculture. The company was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in Hørsholm, Denmark.

About Wacker Chemie



Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas. The Wacker Polymers division provides binders and polymeric additives, such as dispersible polymer powder and vinyl acetate-ethylene dispersions, which are used in construction, paper, adhesive, paint, coating, and basic chemical industries. The Wacker Biosolutions division offers customized biotech and catalog products for fine chemicals, such as pharmaceutical proteins, vaccines, cyclodextrins, cysteine, polyvinyl acetate solid resins, and acetylacetone for pharmaceutical actives, food additives, and agrochemicals. The Wacker Polysilicon division produces hyperpure polysilicon for use in semiconductor and solar sectors. Wacker Chemie AG was founded in 1914 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. The company operates as a subsidiary of Dr. Alexander Wacker Familiengesellschaft mbH.

