Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HR. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

HR opened at $15.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of -32.75 and a beta of 0.80. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $14.15 and a twelve month high of $22.35.

In other Healthcare Realty Trust news, Director John Knox Singleton purchased 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.11 per share, for a total transaction of $538,965.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,458.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HR. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 63,526,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,198,084,000 after buying an additional 4,224,157 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,751,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $884,386,000 after buying an additional 425,269 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,728,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,342,000 after buying an additional 109,568 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,251,000 after buying an additional 585,270 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,838,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,993,000 after buying an additional 292,677 shares during the period.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of June 30, 2023, the Company was invested in over 700 real estate properties totaling more than 40 million square feet and provided leasing and property management services to over 35 million square feet nationwide.

