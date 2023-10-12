Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Atb Cap Markets upped their FY2024 earnings estimates for Hemisphere Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 10th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.20. The consensus estimate for Hemisphere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share.

Get Hemisphere Energy alerts:

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.01). Hemisphere Energy had a return on equity of 47.52% and a net margin of 38.70%. The company had revenue of C$19.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$17.53 million.

Hemisphere Energy Price Performance

About Hemisphere Energy

Shares of CVE HME opened at C$1.32 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.28 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.27. Hemisphere Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$1.18 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.60. The stock has a market cap of C$133.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.16.

(Get Free Report)

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.