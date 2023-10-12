Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 60,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 189,378 shares.The stock last traded at $45.45 and had previously closed at $45.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Barrington Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $45.50 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heritage-Crystal Clean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.29.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Trading Up 0.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.23.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.22 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 9.51%. Analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,393,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,246,000 after purchasing an additional 89,308 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 271,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,115,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,983,000 after acquiring an additional 16,304 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,112,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,035,000 after acquiring an additional 14,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,106,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,819,000 after purchasing an additional 6,399 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage-Crystal Clean

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

See Also

