Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. B. Riley lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $9.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 1 year low of $5.64 and a 1 year high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $396.19 million, a P/E ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 343,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.96% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates luxury and lifestyle hotels in coastal gateway and resort markets. The Company's 25 hotels totaling 3,811 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida, and California.

