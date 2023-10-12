Horan Securities Inc. Has $41,000 Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Horan Securities Inc. trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 22.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU stock opened at $94.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.37 and a twelve month high of $110.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.02.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $12.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 15.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.91.

Prudential Financial Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

