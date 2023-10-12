Horan Securities Inc. Has $60,000 Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Horan Securities Inc. lowered its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 44.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 407 shares during the quarter. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $60,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Oracle by 94,707.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle during the fourth quarter worth about $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 112,785.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 50.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,269 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Oracle by 12.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,369,890 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,264,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, September 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Oracle from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Shares of ORCL opened at $109.64 on Thursday. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $62.17 and a one year high of $127.54. The company has a market cap of $300.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.00.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 3,631.39%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

