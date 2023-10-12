Horan Securities Inc. Sells 12,498 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Horan Securities Inc. lowered its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 72.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,498 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FITB. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITB stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.20. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.60%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.77%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

