Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Purchased by Leisure Capital Management

Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,217 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Leisure Capital Management’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HRL. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.0% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 7.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Hormel Foods by 0.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,030,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,640,000 after purchasing an additional 8,636 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Price Performance

HRL traded down $3.30 on Thursday, hitting $32.93. 3,597,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,090,700. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.70 and its 200 day moving average is $39.59.

Hormel Foods Announces Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 13th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Hormel Foods

Insider Transactions at Hormel Foods

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Pierre M. Lilly purchased 1,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.25 per share, for a total transaction of $54,161.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,161.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.