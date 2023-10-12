Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) Stake Trimmed by Barrett & Company Inc.

Barrett & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. Barrett & Company Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 117.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the first quarter valued at $33,896,000,000. 88.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.89. 376,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737,764. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.41. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.30 and a 1-year high of $51.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is presently 12.70%.

Insider Activity

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $4,004,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 261,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,080,227.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.07.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Articles

