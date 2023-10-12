HP (NYSE:HPQ) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.25-$3.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47. The company issued revenue guidance of -. HP also updated its FY24 guidance to $3.25-3.65 EPS.

HP Price Performance

HPQ opened at $26.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.06. HP has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

Get HP alerts:

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The computer maker reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.86. HP had a net margin of 4.23% and a negative return on equity of 113.55%. The business had revenue of $13.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HP will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on HP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of HP from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPQ

Insider Transactions at HP

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total value of $978,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $978,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,752,901. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $668,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,461,344 shares of company stock worth $388,367,025. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of HP

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of HP by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HP by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,551 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in HP by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 18,336 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of HP by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,557 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Finally, Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HP by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 7,688 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.