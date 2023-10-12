Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Short Interest Down 54.7% in September

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the September 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HGTXU traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.72. 13,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,867. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $2.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $1.09.

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.04 million for the quarter.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in the United States. It holds 80% net profits interests in various natural gas producing working interest properties in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Wyoming under conveyances. The company was founded in 1998 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

