Hummingbird Resources’ (HUM) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 22 ($0.27) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 168.62% from the stock’s current price.

Hummingbird Resources Price Performance

Shares of Hummingbird Resources stock opened at GBX 8.19 ($0.10) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.09. Hummingbird Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 20.50 ($0.25). The company has a market capitalization of £49.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.56.

Get Hummingbird Resources alerts:

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

Receive News & Ratings for Hummingbird Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hummingbird Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.