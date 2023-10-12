Hummingbird Resources’ (HUM) Speculative Buy Rating Reiterated at Canaccord Genuity Group

Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 22 ($0.27) target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 168.62% from the stock’s current price.
Hummingbird Resources Price Performance
Shares of Hummingbird Resources stock opened at GBX 8.19 ($0.10) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 10.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.09. Hummingbird Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and a 52 week high of GBX 20.50 ($0.25). The company has a market capitalization of £49.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.75 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.56.
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile
