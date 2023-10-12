Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Hummingbird Resources PLC (OTCMKTS:HUMRF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 233.8% from the September 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hummingbird Resources Trading Up 14.3 %

Hummingbird Resources stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.10. The stock had a trading volume of 5,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,359. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.17. Hummingbird Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.28.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. The company primarily explores for gold ores. It principally holds interests in the Yanfolila gold mine located in Mali; the Kouroussa gold project located in Guinea; and the Dugbe gold project located in Liberia.

