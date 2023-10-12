HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Shares Down 2.1%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $16.21 and last traded at $16.23. 4,180 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 157,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get HUTCHMED alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED Price Performance

Institutional Trading of HUTCHMED

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCM. Capital International Investors boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 0.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,105,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,532,000 after acquiring an additional 50,212 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 0.3% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,532,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,394,000 after acquiring an additional 25,164 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 0.8% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,602,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,232,000 after acquiring an additional 34,307 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,464,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HUTCHMED by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,516,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,534,000 after acquiring an additional 123,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

About HUTCHMED

(Get Free Report)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HUTCHMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HUTCHMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.