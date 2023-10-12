HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Trading Down 2.1%

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.21 and last traded at $16.23. 4,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 157,594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.23 and its 200 day moving average is $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 26.2% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

