Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) Cut to “Underweight” at Cantor Fitzgerald

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Hyliion from $1.75 to $1.25 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th.

Hyliion Stock Performance

HYLN opened at $0.65 on Thursday. Hyliion has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $3.88. The firm has a market cap of $118.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.58.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.47 million. Hyliion had a negative net margin of 7,227.28% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. Equities analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Hyliion

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Hyliion by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 111,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Hyliion by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 116,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Hyliion by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hyliion by 6.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 62,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. 26.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hyliion Company Profile

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial vehicle industry. It offers battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications; and battery packs. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

