i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Trading 3.9% Higher

Shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) were up 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.99 and last traded at $20.99. 982 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 139,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on IIIV shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research note on Monday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of i3 Verticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

i3 Verticals Trading Down 0.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $668.13 million, a PE ratio of -53.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $93.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.19 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 2.46%. Equities analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Mckenna sold 2,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $59,839.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIV. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in i3 Verticals by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 229,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 172,396 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of i3 Verticals by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,371,835,000. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in i3 Verticals in the first quarter worth about $617,000. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in i3 Verticals by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,011,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after buying an additional 53,670 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

