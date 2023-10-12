ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 434,184 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 1,178,088 shares.The stock last traded at $5.19 and had previously closed at $5.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ICL shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of ICL Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ICL Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.83.

Get ICL Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on ICL Group

ICL Group Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.88 and a 200 day moving average of $6.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.11.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. ICL Group had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICL Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.047 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.43%.

Institutional Trading of ICL Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in ICL Group by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in ICL Group by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 37,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Optas LLC grew its position in ICL Group by 35.2% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 29,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 7,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 107.2% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,778,091 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,091,000 after buying an additional 919,833 shares during the last quarter. 14.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ICL Group

(Get Free Report)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Growing Solutions. The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ICL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.