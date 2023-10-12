IFM Investors Pty Ltd Acquires 47,040 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,040 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $9,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group during the second quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on PEG shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.54.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock opened at $60.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.84 and a 200 day moving average of $61.63. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.51 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 8,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.45, for a total value of $520,369.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,431,471.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $544,647 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

