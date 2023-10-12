IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $11.07 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,110 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,563 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $11,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 13.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,595,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,421,000 after acquiring an additional 312,791 shares in the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth $1,161,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at $1,829,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 51.4% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 17,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.21.

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $58.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.25. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.73 and a 52-week high of $72.99.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.03%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

