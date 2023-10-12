IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $12.58 Million Stock Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $12,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,956,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SHW shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.26.

Sherwin-Williams Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $255.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $65.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.10. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $195.24 and a 12 month high of $283.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.