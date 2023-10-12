IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $12.58 Million Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 43.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,560 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 116,323 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $12,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 16.5% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 1,312,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after buying an additional 68,432 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 24.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 21,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 4,146 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,070,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 12,776 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CIBC began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Monday, July 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.17.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $34.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day moving average of $32.05. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.80 and a 12 month high of $35.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th were given a $0.4475 dividend. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

