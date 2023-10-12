IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $14.26 Million Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,998 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $14,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,794,080 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,889,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,829,424,000 after buying an additional 6,922,319 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,239,745,000 after buying an additional 76,294 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 25,185.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,492,216 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,474,450 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $286.00.

In other news, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,086,109.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total value of $360,269.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.66, for a total value of $238,847.68. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $261.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.81 billion, a PE ratio of 47.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $270.36 and its 200-day moving average is $261.34. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $215.90 and a 52 week high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio is 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

