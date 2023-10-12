IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $14.56 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,466 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $14,556,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Waste Management by 534.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 358,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Waste Management by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 680 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 44.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,234,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WM shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Management from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Waste Management from $204.00 to $202.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Waste Management from $177.50 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Waste Management in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Waste Management has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.08.

Waste Management Price Performance

WM opened at $156.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $162.88. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.31 and a twelve month high of $173.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $63.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.42% and a return on equity of 33.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 50.36%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bruce E. Chinn sold 172 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.44, for a total transaction of $27,423.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,059.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John C. Pope sold 198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.40, for a total value of $33,343.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,147 shares in the company, valued at $9,455,154.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

