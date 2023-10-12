IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $9.24 Million Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 45,151 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 9,081 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,858,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 0.9% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Autodesk from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $261.00 price target (down previously from $277.00) on shares of Autodesk in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $225.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.11.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $213.20 on Thursday. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.61 and a fifty-two week high of $233.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $205.20.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The software company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 90.61% and a net margin of 16.77%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,028,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 4,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.04, for a total value of $1,033,818.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,529,068.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,917 shares of company stock worth $6,603,753. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

