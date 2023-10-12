IFM Investors Pty Ltd Has $9.51 Million Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $9,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 8.2% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after buying an additional 6,405 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol during the 1st quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 650,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $56,829,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 967,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,581,880.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total transaction of $6,653,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,339,962 shares of company stock worth $117,480,732 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Price Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $84.65 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.88. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $65.21 and a 52-week high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $50.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.24.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on APH. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Amphenol from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America increased their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APH

Amphenol Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.